A Couple's Journey Through Collaborative Divorce: The Respectful Divorce Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 3-9, 2025.

The Respectful Divorce podcast is currently highlighting Divorce With Respect Week® and options for people considering divorce.

- BerridgeCA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What if divorce didn't have to be a battle? Could divorce actually bring you closer as co-parents? On a recent edition of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, Arvind David and Janine Berridge discussed how their Collaborative Divorce turned their separation into a positive, transformative, experience.The Respectful Divorce podcast is currently highlighting Divorce With Respect Weekand options for people considering divorce. Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3 - 9, 2025 and will showcase the Collaborative Divorce process as an out of court option for resolving divorce issues.In the latest episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, David and Berridge discussed how Collaborative Divorce is a better way for couples going through a divorce. .“I have no doubt that we are where we are today, and have unity as co-parents, because of the Collaborative process,” said Berridge.“I don't know where we would be if we had gone through litigation.”The couple shares their personal journey of how working with the Collaborative team of professionals not only helped them protect their child, but also empowered them to redefine their family's future. The couple said they never wanted their daughter to feel like she was going back and forth between two homes. They worked on evolving their family and reimagining their own language around separation“We don't say the word step parent about anyone, because our daughter identified from listening to fairy tales that the step mother is always mean,” said Berridge.“And then we went through all the friends we know that are essentially these wonderful step parents and we decided to change that language to bonus parent.”Berridge said there was a lot they did not know about the divorce process, so havingCollaborative Divorce professionals to guide them through their divorce wassomething for which she was grateful for.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to .During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals are offering up to three, 30 minute consultations for free. Anyone interested in talking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional can go to to find a professional near them.

Charles Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.