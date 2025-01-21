Qatar Mediates Swap Of US, Afghan Prisoners -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar has mediated a swap of prisoners between the US and Afghanistan, a foreign official announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Mohammad Alkhlaifi, a of state at the department, said in remarks to KUNA the goodwill efforts resulted in realsing two Americans who were held in Afghanistan and an Afghan who was detained in the US. All of them arrived in Doha pending measures to secure their return home, he added. (end)

