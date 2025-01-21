Qatar Mediates Swap Of US, Afghan Prisoners -- Official
Date
1/21/2025 3:03:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar has mediated a swap of prisoners between the US and Afghanistan, a foreign Ministry official announced on Tuesday.
Dr. Mohammad Alkhlaifi, a Minister of state at the department, said in remarks to KUNA the goodwill efforts resulted in realsing two Americans who were held in Afghanistan and an Afghan who was detained in the US. All of them arrived in Doha pending measures to secure their return home, he added. (end)
sss
MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109114726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.