عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Mediates Swap Of US, Afghan Prisoners -- Official


1/21/2025 3:03:25 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar has mediated a swap of prisoners between the US and Afghanistan, a foreign Ministry official announced on Tuesday.
Dr. Mohammad Alkhlaifi, a Minister of state at the department, said in remarks to KUNA the goodwill efforts resulted in realsing two Americans who were held in Afghanistan and an Afghan who was detained in the US. All of them arrived in Doha pending measures to secure their return home, he added. (end)
sss


MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109114726


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search