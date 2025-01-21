CTI Acquires Delta AV Of Gresham, OR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Location: CTI, Portland, OR

Address: 2450 NW Eleven Mile Avenue, Gresham, Oregon 97030

Phone: Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051

Email: [email protected

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST

Thirty-ninth US location expands CTI's nationwide coverage to Portland Metro Area

Post thi

"It's easy to admire the business Delta AV has built over nearly three decades in AV design, integration, and service," notes John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "but I believe the only way CTI can successfully integrate a company is if our cultures match up well. Delta's focus on building long-term relationships with clients and dedication to finding – and growing - talented people stands out. I am honored to be trusted to take this team into the future, and I look forward to seeing what they can do with CTI's resources behind them."

About CTI

CTI , the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation and integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 39 locations nationwide and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

For more information, c ontact Tobi Tungl , Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI