ATS Group To Showcase Defense Innovation At SHOT Show 2025

ATS Ammunition factory North Macedonia

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATS Group is set to represent North Macedonia on the global stage at SHOT Show 2025, the premier trade event for professionals in the military, law enforcement, and defense industries. The event, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 21-24, attracts over 60,000 attendees and 2,400+ exhibitors, making it a critical for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and forging strategic partnerships.Global Platform for InnovationOrganized by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), SHOT Show is a hub for advancing firearms, ammunition, and related technologies. ATS Group, the only company from North Macedonia and a rare exhibitor from the Balkans, will spotlight its innovative solutions for global defense and security markets.Leadership and Expertise on DisplayVisitors can connect with ATS Group's leadership team, including CEO Shefset Demirovski and ATS Ammunition General Manager Salai Arif, to discuss potential collaborations and explore groundbreaking technologies. To book a meeting, email ....Pioneering Defense SolutionsATS Group specializes in:Ballistic Protection: Composite products designed to meet military and police standards.Ammunition Manufacturing: NATO-standard small-caliber rounds and advanced production technologies.Technical Textiles: Essential components such as ATS UD ARAMID 230 and 540 for ballistic applications.With over 40 years of expertise, ATS Group's state-of-the-art facilities in Skopje and Samokov support a workforce of 500+ skilled professionals, driving innovation and excellence.Highlights of SHOT Show 2025At the event, ATS Group will present:Ballistic Products: Comprehensive solutions for safety and reliability.Technical Textiles: Advanced materials for ballistic applications.Ammunition Innovations: Including new maneuver and steel-core bullets.Machinery and Tools: Cutting-edge equipment designed to enhance ammunition production.Supporting NATO and Global Defense EffortsATS Group has invested over €60 million to digitize and modernize its 300,000-square-foot ammunition production facility. Producing 800 rounds per minute and employing 300+ skilled workers (80% women), the company plays a vital role in supporting NATO and Ukraine's defense needs. By 2025, new machinery will increase production capacity to 1,600 rounds per minute.Reinforcing North Macedonia's Global RoleAs a regular participant in leading events like AUSA, DSEI, and Eurosatory, ATS Group's presence at SHOT Show 2025 underscores its position as a leader in defense technology. The company's achievements highlight North Macedonia's contributions to global security and innovation.Join ATS Group at SHOT Show 2025Explore how ATS Group is shaping the future of defense. Stay updated by visiting comAbout UsATS Group corporation based in North Macedonia, with 500+ employees. We bring together technology, a wide range of high-quality composite ballistic products, and the production of small-caliber ammunition.

