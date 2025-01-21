Givzey Welcomes Version2 Second Cohort Revolutionizing Fundraising Forever With Fully Autonomous Fundraising

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Version2 Introduces Cohort2 to Autonomous Fundraising

Version2 powered by Givzey, the first artificial intelligence (AI) research and design lab specifically focused on advancing the development of autonomous AI for fundraising in the nonprofit sector.

Version2 Autonomous Fundraising Innovation Partners

Version2 & Givzey Second Innovation Partner Cohort: Accelerating the Research, Development, and Deployment of Fully Autonomous Fundraising

- Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Version2 , Givzey's AI R&D lab researching, developing, and accelerating the deployment of the world's first fully autonomous fundraiser, today announced the second cohort of nonprofit Innovation Partners to launch the Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) to donors. This new cohort builds off of the successes and learnings of Version2's first cohort of innovation partners, which set the VEO on the path to raise $1M by mid 2025.“When Givzey and Version2 introduced Autonomous Fundraising to the world, there were many who said it would never work. Now that autonomous fundraisers are on the path to securing over $1M in gifts from donors, there is undeniable proof that completely autonomous AI can and will add trusted fundraising capacity to organizations working to change our world. We are honored to welcome 14 organizations and their leadership to Autonomous Fundraising's second cohort as we lead the world in the application of the digital labor revolution that scales and expands on the work of our human teams. These pioneers understand that to truly change the world, fundraising innovation is critical,” said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2.Fourteen nonprofit organizations have stepped forward to partner with Givzey and Version2 for the second cohort to add trusted fundraising capacity to their existing teams of outstanding human talent through the fully autonomous, AI-powered VEO. Each of these innovation partners is also a learning partner, introducing their VEOs to a portfolio of 1,000 donors to cultivate, engage, and result in the natural outcome of giving. This cohort will help define new use cases for Autonomous Fundraising, establish best practices within the category, and engage donors and constituents that traditional fundraising could not effectively reach due to limitations in staffing and human capacity.Version2's second cohort of nonprofit Innovation Partners include:· Baylor University - Jason Diffenderfer, Vice President, University Advancement· Boston Children's Hospital - Michael C. Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Special Events· John Burroughs School - Ginger Imster, Assistant Head of School for External Affairs· JPS Foundation - Leah King, President, JPS Foundation· MLK Community Health Foundation - Dyan Sublett, President· San Diego Humane Society - Brian Daugherty, Executive Vice President· University of Arizona Foundation - Jonelle Vold, Senior Vice President of Alumni Engagement and Prospect Development· University of Oklahoma Foundation - Jay Kahn, Senior Assistant Vice President for Advancement and Marty Wold, Assistant Vice President, Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement and Executive Director of the OU Alumni Association· University of Puget Sound - Victor Martin, Vice President for University Relations· University of Toledo Foundation - Maren Kurtz, Associate Vice President of Human Resources & Advancement Operations· Volunteers in Medicine Clinic - Dr. John Newman, Executive Director, Chief Medical Officer· Western Kentucky University - Amanda Trabue, Vice President, Philanthropy & Alumni Engagement· Young Women's Preparatory Network - Cindy Ryan, Chief Development Officer“Boston Children's Hospital is proud to collaborate with Givzey and Version2 at the forefront of innovation in philanthropy. With a legacy rooted in groundbreaking advancements and a commitment to excellence, this initiative reflects our dedication to embracing innovation in every aspect of our mission, including how we connect with our generous community of supporters," said Michael C. Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Special Events at Boston Children's Hospital Trust.Because no two nonprofit organizations are alike, each is onboarding their autonomous fundraiser with institutional knowledge and goals that are specific to each partner and their fundraising strategy. As such, these 14 innovation partners will build on the learnings from the first cohort to confirm top use cases and test new ones for the first time. These use cases include, but are not limited to, recapturing, renewing, and increasing donor giving at a mid/leadership giving level, pipeline development and major gift identification, re-engaging targeted populations of donors, annual giving participation, and retention of new donors."At the University of Oklahoma, we pride ourselves on embracing forward-thinking initiatives that advance our community, our state, and the world,” said Marty Wold, Assistant Vice President, Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement and Executive Director of the OU Alumni Association.“Our partnership with Givzey and the launch of our Virtual Engagement Officer through Version2 exemplify this commitment. This collaboration allows us to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance alumni interactions, making them more engaging and effective. The VEO is just one of the innovative ways we are enhancing alumni engagement at OU, ensuring our alumni community remains closely connected and actively involved."“The University of Toledo Foundation is committed to staying at the cutting edge of philanthropic innovation,” said Maren Kurtz, Associate VP of Human Resources & Advancement Operations at The University of Toledo Foundation.“By partnering with Givzey and Version2, we're not just adopting new technology – we're helping shape the future of fundraising. This partnership allows us to be pioneers in a movement that will transform how we connect with and engage donors.”"Donors are increasingly comfortable engaging in a digital environment, and we recognize the need to adapt to this evolving landscape,” said Jason Diffenderfer, Vice President University Advancement at Baylor University.“Partnering with Givzey and Version2 has provided us with the tools to innovate and expand our engagement strategies. Together, we are developing effective methods to connect with more alumni, parents, and friends-strengthening the Baylor Family and generating the philanthropy needed to fulfill our mission. We are proud to collaborate with Version2 to harness the power of artificial intelligence and establish best practices for the future of philanthropy."To follow along with updates on the progress of Version2's innovation partners, how to build portfolios for autonomous fundraisers, how AI interprets moves management, and results, subscribe to The Future of Fundraising newsletter , which provides a weekly view into autonomous fundraising.About Givzey and Version2Version2, powered by Givzey is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Version2 has developed the world's first fully autonomous fundraiser, which manages large donor portfolios and raises funds. Version2 breaks through the digital divide with autonomous AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes so each donor is able to give to the causes they care about in the way they can make the biggest impact. Learn more at Version2.Givzey is a rapidly-growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising's first end-to-end gift documentation management platform, customers use Givzey to create efficiencies for fundraising staff, greatly elevate the donor experience and improve retention, ensure positive, successful, and organized financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15x.

