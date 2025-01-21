Congress Of Members Of The First Round Of National Service

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Members of the first round of the National Service Cooperative Association held a on 19 January in Asmara under the theme“Our Vision: Manifestation of Our Society.”

At the congress, Mr. Jemal Saleh, chairman of the association, presented a report on the activities undertaken by the association since its establishment, focusing on its objectives and mission.

Mr. Jemal highlighted that, alongside strengthening its organization and cooperation, the association has been actively participating in greening programs, voluntary blood donations, cultural activities, and other popular campaigns. He also expressed his expectation that the association would play a significant role in transferring noble societal values to the younger generation.

Speaking at the occasion, General Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, urged the association to prioritize nurturing nationalism and familiarizing members with historical sites where heroic feats were demonstrated.

Gen. Flipos also emphasized the need to expand the educational support the association provides to students from first to fourth grade in Asmara to other regions of the country.

The participants conducted an in-depth discussion on the presented report and elected a 14-member executive committee.

The first round of the National Service Cooperative Association was established in January 2022 and currently has about one thousand members.

