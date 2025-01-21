ABB Revolutionizes Smart Charging With OPTIMAX® Cloud, Powered By Cratedb

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OPTIMAX® Cloud is ABB's flagship Industrial IoT solution for optimizing energy systems, particularly in the rapidly growing e-mobility sector. As electric vehicles (EVs) become mainstream, managing charging infrastructure with precision and scalability is critical. OPTIMAX® Cloud enables operators to minimize costs, balance energy loads, and ensure the seamless integration of renewable energy sources-all while maintaining grid stability.
"CrateDB's real-time analytics capabilities empower us to make data-driven decisions in milliseconds," said Christian Kohlmeyer, Product Owner Mobility & Sites at ABB. "This partnership allows us to offer a cutting-edge solution that meets the evolving demands of energy management and EV charging."
The Role of CrateDB in OPTIMAX® Cloud
At the heart of OPTIMAX® Cloud lies CrateDB, a high-performance database that excels in managing and analyzing large volumes of structured and unstructured data in real-time. CrateDB's ability to handle time-series data, geospatial analytics, and predictive modeling is key to ABB's success in delivering
Real-Time Insights: Operators can monitor energy consumption and charging station performance instantly, ensuring optimal functionality and uptime.
Scalability: CrateDB scales seamlessly as data volumes grow, making it ideal for ABB's expanding global smart charging network.
Flexibility and Cost-Efficiency: By unifying data from diverse sources, CrateDB simplifies the complexities of managing distributed systems, reducing costs and operational burdens.
"ABB's OPTIMAX® Cloud is a powerful demonstration of what's possible when innovation and real-time analytics come together," said Lars Färnström, CEO of CrateDB. "We are proud to be the database powering ABB's efforts to build a more sustainable, data-driven future for mobility and energy management."
Driving the Future of Sustainable Mobility
The integration of CrateDB into OPTIMAX® Cloud underscores ABB's commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. By optimizing EV charging networks, ABB is enabling a cleaner, greener future, supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy.
About CrateDB
CrateDB is a cutting-edge real-time analytics database designed for scalability, speed, and simplicity. With a mission to empower businesses to harness the full potential of their data, CrateDB enables real-time insights for complex use cases, including IoT, AI, and advanced analytics. For more information, visit
