عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Smuggling Attempt Thwarted By Azerbaijan's Border Service

Smuggling Attempt Thwarted By Azerbaijan's Border Service


1/21/2025 8:11:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On January 14, at 12:30, Azerbaijani border troops successfully prevented the smuggling of 37 kilograms and 396 grams of marijuana from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This operation took place within the service area of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service.

The successful interception was part of ongoing efforts to ensure the reliable protection of the state border, prevent smuggling, and combat the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

According to the press center of the State Border Service, operational and investigative measures related to the case are continuing.

MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109112889


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search