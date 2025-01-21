Smuggling Attempt Thwarted By Azerbaijan's Border Service
Akbar Novruz
On January 14, at 12:30, Azerbaijani border troops successfully
prevented the smuggling of 37 kilograms and 396 grams of marijuana
from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan,
This operation took place within the service area of the
"Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service.
The successful interception was part of ongoing efforts to
ensure the reliable protection of the state border, prevent
smuggling, and combat the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs,
psychotropic substances, and their precursors.
According to the press center of the State Border Service,
operational and investigative measures related to the case are
continuing.
