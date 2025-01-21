Biden claims Israel’s army ‘campaign’ enormously successful

(MENAFN) On his final day in office, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden praised Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the broader Middle East, describing the campaign as “extremely successful” and asserting that it had transformed the region. Biden stated that Iran, a key regional player, had become its "weakest in decades" as a result of the conflict.



Biden also pointed to the U.S.-backed Israeli military actions against Hezbollah, including efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure along the Israel-Lebanon border, calling those operations highly successful. He added that Israel's actions had significantly weakened Hamas, including the loss of its senior leadership, and Hezbollah's leadership had been "destroyed." Biden noted that the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government was a positive development for Israel and the U.S., further limiting Iran’s influence.



Regarding the ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas, Biden emphasized that U.S. support for Israel played a key role in preventing a broader regional war and achieving the ceasefire. The ceasefire, which began on Sunday, follows months of conflict triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. The violence resulted in significant casualties, including over 46,000 deaths in Gaza and widespread destruction. The ceasefire also included a prisoner exchange between the two sides.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112633