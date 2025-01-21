Sheikha Al Mansouri outlines DFWAC’s achievements in 2024

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE - Dubai - January 21, 2025

Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) highlighted that 2024 has been a year of remarkable progress for the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. Key accomplishments have been made, bringing the goals outlined in the 'Dubai Social Agenda 33' closer to realization."

Al Mansouri said, "We are proud to have organised the 'Regional Consultation of Child Helpline in MENA 2024' under the theme 'Every Child Has a Voice.' The event brought together more than 70 representatives and government officials to foster dialogue and exchange experiences in developing best practices to protect children's rights and ensure their voices are heard by the relevant authorities."

“We have also launched the 'Education and Challenges of the Modern Era' forum under the theme “Building Tomorrow’s Generations,' which showcased modern educational methods to support positive parenting and create a roadmap for educational foundations that promote the development of a safe and sustainable society.”

Emphasising the importance of supporting women, Al Mansouri stated, "We also organised a padel tournament under the slogan 'We Are Their Support System,' as part of the global Orange Campaign. With over 200 attendees, the event sent a significant community message to raise awareness of women's issues and reinforce their role in society."

She noted that the foundation's efforts did not stop there, as it continued to introduce innovative programmes such as the animal-assisted therapy, which has seen great success since its launch, benefiting 255 individuals and training 30 specialists to support its growth.

Al Mansouri added "To promote stronger family bonds, the 'Positive Parenting' program was launched. This initiative includes a comprehensive guide and practical workshops designed to improve communication within families and reinforce positive family values. The goal is to empower individuals and strengthen family cohesion."

She also highlighted some innovative campaigns like 'Kindness Makes Us Stronger' and 'Their Childhood is Not Fame Content,' to protect children from negative behaviours and digital risks by raising awareness of the importance of online protection.

Al Mansouri revealed that DFWAC intensified its efforts to combat human trafficking last year by launching “We Here for You” campaign. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, was part of their joint efforts to legalise the status of vulnerable women at risk of exploitation.

Her Excellency added that the foundation hosted virtual lectures in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, supported by UPS, to intensify awareness about the importance of preventing exploitation and human trafficking. These sessions targeted 43 centres and benefitted more than 1,200 domestic workers.

Al Mansouri expressed pride in DFWAC's achievements, acknowledging the prestigious awards received, including the Hassan Wirajuda Pelindungan WNI Award (HWPA) 2023 from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Prosecution Excellence Award. These awards recognize the foundation's dedicated efforts to support women and children.

She also reaffirmed the importance of international collaboration mentioning "We participated in the 18th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean in Portugal, where we showcased our efforts in protecting and supporting victims."

She further emphasised that community engagement played a key role in the foundation’s success last year, with the launch of the 'Broadcast Wa'i' channel and a TikTok account to expand awareness across all segments of society. Additionally, DFWAC held virtual workshops on key topics, including combating cyberbullying, the 'Know Your Worth' workshop, and the 'Don't Underestimate Your Presence' workshop, which highlighted the importance of the father's role in children's lives.

"In 2024, the foundation organized various community events. These included initiatives like 'Kindness Makes Us Stronger' and reading sessions of 'The Pencil Who Found Himself,' benefiting over 1,000 children. Additionally, awareness workshops on positive family values were conducted, reaching more than 960 individuals." Al Mansouri added.

Her Excellency concluded her remarks by referring to the international and local partnerships that have bolstered the DFWAC’s reputation, stating: "We have welcomed 24 delegations from consulates and international bodies, including the American consulate, the Indonesian consulate, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. These visits not only strengthened our cooperation but also allowed us to exchange best practices and experiences."

Al Mansouri added: "We are committed to doubling our efforts to build a safer society and support Dubai's vision of enhancing the protection of women and children. And by constantly developing our programmes and initiatives according to the highest international standards, we will continue to give our all to be the voice for every child and woman."







