Israeli government consents agreement with Hamas

(MENAFN) The Israeli has officially approved an agreement with Hamas that will lead to a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages, set to begin on Sunday, January 19, 2025, according to a statement from Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. After a lengthy seven-hour discussion, the 33-member cabinet gave its approval following a recommendation from the smaller security cabinet.



The deal, signed on Wednesday, aims to end the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has resulted in over 1,100 Israeli and 46,000 Palestinian deaths. The agreement, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, is divided into three phases.



The first phase, which will begin on Sunday, will see Hamas release 33 hostages, including children, female soldiers, and those who are wounded or ill. In return, Israel will free a number of Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli custody.



However, the agreement has faced opposition within Netanyahu’s government, with hardline figures like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressing strong disapproval. Ben-Gvir has even threatened to withdraw his party from the coalition if the deal proceeds. Israel’s Supreme Court is also set to hear appeals from citizens against the release of Palestinian prisoners, but the ruling is unlikely to affect the implementation of the ceasefire.

