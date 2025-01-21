AIRS Medical Partners With Starvision To Bring Swiftmr® MRI Technology To Radiology Practices Throughout Germany

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical has finalized a landmark agreement with Starvision , a leading radiological practice in Germany, to bring its advanced MRI reconstruction technology, SwiftMR , to diagnostic imaging practices in Hannover and Munich. This milestone partnership, initiated and supported by mediaire , a leading MRI AI company in Europe and a key partner in the DACH region, marks AIRS Medical's first group purchasing organization (GPO) partnership in Germany.

About the partnership

Starvision is a GPO operating across seven federal states and over 60 practice locations, facilitating agreements between scanning facility groups and suppliers. Two of its member groups, Röntgenpraxis Am Marstall® in Hannover and Die Radiologie in Munich, now utilize SwiftMR.

This collaboration is part of a broader effort to transform MRI in Germany and beyond. "This partnership with Starvision represents a significant step forward in expanding access to advanced MRI technology in Germany," commented Hyeseong Lee, CEO of AIRS Medical. "Together we will not only improve workflows, but provide greater access to care."

By leveraging deep learning technology, AIRS Medical and mediaire seek to set a new standard in patient care in radiology. "Partnering with AIRS Medical aligns with our mission to provide innovative and efficient solutions to our network of diagnostic imaging practices," added Dr. Andreas Lemke, CEO of mediaire. "SwiftMR enhances our ability to deliver exceptional care while optimizing operational efficiency for our radiology centers."

About SwiftMR

SwiftMR leverages AI to denoise images and reduce scan times by up to 50%1. Utilized in over 500 facilities worldwide, the technology provides substantial benefits across multiple stakeholders:



For patients: Shorter scan times alleviate discomfort.

For radiologists: Sharper images aid diagnostic accuracy.

For technologists: Streamlined workflows reduce the pressures of patient backlogs. For imaging centers: Increased revenue potential without added operational costs.

As a vendor-neutral solution, SwiftMR works across all scanner brands and field strengths,2 ensuring accessibility and adaptability in diverse clinical settings.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . Our flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and our team has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit airsmed/en .

About mediaire

mediaire develops AI-powered diagnostic solutions for MRI imaging, focusing on the seamless integration of AI into clinical workflows to enhance radiologists' efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. The company's AI solutions, including mdbrain, mdprostate, and mdknee, provide automated decision support that improves the quality of diagnostics while optimizing workflow efficiency. With a strong international presence and new products in development, mediaire is positioned to lead the future of AI in radiology.

For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.Supported body parts, pulse sequence, and MRI scanners may vary by country.

