Qatar Looks Forward To Hosting Summit On Disability 2028: Minister Of Social Development And Family

Berlin: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi said that the State of Qatar looks forward to hosting the Summit on Disability 2028, with the aim of building on the success of the current summit.

She stressed in the final session of the current summit in Berlin that she was proud to participate in this prominent event, praising the efforts of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in organizing the summit, which she considered a big achievement.

She noted that the Amman-Berlin declaration is an important starting point towards reaching the hoped outcomes. She also stressed that the upcoming summit will continue to provide a platform for dialogue, building partnerships, and enhancing cooperation to create real change that helps make real development in the life of people with disability.



The Minister also touched on Qatar's hosting of the Second World Social Summit in Doha next November, noting that it will be a pivotal event in the global discussions on promoting social development and will support international efforts to implement the goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Concluding her remarks, she reiterated the State of Qatar's full commitment to working side by side with international partners to transform aspirations into tangible reality, aiming to empower and protect persons with disabilities and ensure their active and dignified participation in society. She emphasized that joint action strengthens efforts to protect their rights globally.