Jawanan Meta Wins Eid Volleyball Tournament In Parwan

Abdul Zahir Khaliqyar Mujahid, Director of the Parwan Department of Physical Training and Sports, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the week-long competition took place at the provincial level in Sorkh Parsay district.

The final saw the teams of Jawanan Meta and Jawanan Khwaja Aman face off, with Jawanan Meta clinching the title with a 3-1 victory.

Mujahid also said that the youth teams of Khwaja Aman and Meta (B) secured second and third place, respectively.

The top teams were awarded prizes, including volleyballs, trophies, and plaques of appreciation.

Mujahid emphasized that such events help encourage youth participation in sports while fostering unity and harmony among them.

hz/sa