Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Automaker BYD To Sell 'General-Purpose' Humanoid Robots For $10,000 Each

Automaker BYD To Sell 'General-Purpose' Humanoid Robots For $10,000 Each


2025-04-05 11:04:59
(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Automaker BYD to sell 'general-purpose' humanoid robots for $10,000 each

April 6, 2025 by David Edwards

BYD , the Chinese electric vehicle and battery manufacturer, has launched a new solar-powered humanoid robot, named“BoYoboD”.

This“general-purpose” robot is designed to assist with various household chores, including laundry, folding clothes, vacuuming, raking leaves, and cleaning bathrooms. Priced at approximately $10,000 (73,000 yuan), BYD plans to begin deliveries in China by December 2025.

BoYoboD is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and features a solar power charging kit. Users can place the accompanying solar panel system outdoors, allowing the robot to autonomously recharge when its battery falls below a user-defined threshold.

Additionally, BoYoboD can plug in electric vehicles for charging, though it does not possess driving capabilities at this time. ​

Initially, BoYoboD will be available exclusively in China. Pre-orders are open at a discounted price of 70,000 yuan, with the standard price set to 73,000 yuan upon its public unveiling in July. While BYD has not released images of the robot yet, they are expected to be revealed during the July event. ​

The announcement has reignited discussions about the potential impact of affordable humanoid robots on the jobs market.

As the market for household robots grows, BoYoboD's combination of functionality and affordability positions it as a notable contender in the industry.​

MENAFN05042025005532012229ID1109394240

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search