Automaker BYD To Sell 'General-Purpose' Humanoid Robots For $10,000 Each

April 6, 2025 by David Edwards

BYD , the Chinese electric vehicle and battery manufacturer, has launched a new solar-powered humanoid robot, named“BoYoboD”.

This“general-purpose” robot is designed to assist with various household chores, including laundry, folding clothes, vacuuming, raking leaves, and cleaning bathrooms. Priced at approximately $10,000 (73,000 yuan), BYD plans to begin deliveries in China by December 2025.

BoYoboD is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and features a solar power charging kit. Users can place the accompanying solar panel system outdoors, allowing the robot to autonomously recharge when its battery falls below a user-defined threshold.

Additionally, BoYoboD can plug in electric vehicles for charging, though it does not possess driving capabilities at this time. ​

Initially, BoYoboD will be available exclusively in China. Pre-orders are open at a discounted price of 70,000 yuan, with the standard price set to 73,000 yuan upon its public unveiling in July. While BYD has not released images of the robot yet, they are expected to be revealed during the July event. ​

The announcement has reignited discussions about the potential impact of affordable humanoid robots on the jobs market.

As the market for household robots grows, BoYoboD's combination of functionality and affordability positions it as a notable contender in the industry.​