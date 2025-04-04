Space-Ng Demonstrates Astrovision And Lunar Optical Navigation At The 40Th Space Symposium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AstroVision hardware, currently undergoing qualification testing, will also be demonstrated at the Space-ng booth. AstroVision was developed by Space-ng to host the powerful software that will drive next generation computer vision applications for space systems. This includes the spacecraft equivalent of level 5 self driving, proven by Firefly on BGM1, with optical navigation support from Space-ng.

Attendees at the 40th Space Symposium will include Space-ng Founder and CEO Ethan Rublee as well as Co-Founder and Chief Engineer Steve Bailey.

Space-ng is on a mission to provide computer vision, optical navigation, and autonomous operations across the solar system, as well as returning cinematic experiences and imagery from pioneering space missions.

Space-ng's Role in the Historic Firefly Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Mission

On March 2nd, as Blue Ghost descended to Mare Crisium, Space-ng's software processed camera images, comparing them to a 3D, geospatially accurate, onboard lunar digital terrain map and dynamically correcting the vehicle's navigation solution. In the final moments before touchdown, the system identified hazardous terrain like slopes, rocks, and craters and autonomously re-directed the lander to a safe site - ensuring a soft, precise landing.

Future Vision Based Navigation Systems

In future applications, Space-ng software will be hosted on Space-ng's AstroVision hardware. AstroVision combines advanced optical sensors, high-speed remote data transmission, high-performance computing, and neural engine processing to enable the use of computer vision and machine learning algorithms using physics-based visual reasoning. AstroVision provides quaternions and state vectors from Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon absent of GPS and radio communication, supporting Alt PNT cislunar spaceflight, as well as lunar orbit, landing and surface operations.

AstroVision combines Space-ng's expertise in vision-based navigation software with space-qualified hardware that includes an 8 core CPU as well as hardware acceleration including an Image Signal Processor (ISP), Digital Signal Processor (DSP), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and an AI/Neural Network Engine. AstroVision includes up to 12 configurable high-resolution Camera Modules, each with sensors and optics tailored to users needs, and each located up to 15 meters from the AstroVision Base Unit. This multi-headed vision system provides all-sky coverage eliminating the need for spacecraft maneuvers or attitude constraints in acquiring and tracking the Sun or stars.

This innovative approach to position and attitude determination uses both bright objects like the Sun, Earth, and Moon and dim objects, such as stars and distant planets, to produce a precise state vector solution without relying on conventional sun sensors, star trackers, GPS, two-way-radio ranging, or ground-in-the-loop approaches. Each of the twelve AstroVision global or rolling shutter imagers comes with a user-selectable field of view, 12 Mpixel resolution, up to 6 Gbps bandwidth, and internal IMU, weighing in at only 150 grams apiece.

The AstroVision Hardware and Software Ecosystem

Space-ng is taking orders for AstroVision hardware, with first flight hardware delivery in Q3 of 2025 and with EDU hardware now available. AstroVision hardware supports many use cases ranging from science imaging and video documentation to spacecraft automation such as rendezvous, proximity operations, manufacturing, assembly, security, and space situational awareness. As a software-defined system with an open architecture model with standard APIs, the flight software may be licensed from Space-ng, or developed by the customer to suit their needs. AstroVision comes with hardware and software supporting each stage of the spacecraft development life cycle, including design & development, test & integration, mission operations, and overall cyber-security. This includes real time simulation, electrical ground support equipment, command and telemetry, and Over the Air (OTA) updates. Space-ng can provide dedicated support through delivery and integration, or all the way to mission success.

"Optical navigation is critical in situations where you need precise maneuvering and a GPS signal is not available," said Will Coogan, Chief Engineer at Firefly Aerospace. "We chose Space-ng for the Blue Ghost mission to the Moon because their software provides a precision landing location on the lunar surface that avoids hazardous obstacles like rocks and craters. Space-ng provides excellent support and expertise, and we look forward to working with them for future missions to the Moon and beyond!"

Space-ng is developing revolutionary machine vision hardware and software for Civil, Commercial, and Defense customers. To learn more about Space-ng visit , where you'll find the answers to your most common questions as well as contact information on how to customize AstroVision for your mission.

