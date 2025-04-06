403
Von der Leyen confirms EU to refuse Russia-US Black Sea agreement
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed that the European Union will not lift its sanctions on Russia while the Ukraine conflict continues. Speaking to French broadcaster LCI on Friday, von der Leyen rejected the idea of a maritime truce between Russia and Ukraine, which was proposed by the US under President Donald Trump.
The sanctions on Russia, according to von der Leyen, have had a significant impact on the Russian economy and serve as a strong leverage tool. She emphasized that the EU's restrictions will remain in place until a "just and lasting peace" is achieved in Ukraine, although they could be lifted once the conflict ends.
Her comments followed recent talks between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia, where the two countries discussed reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Kremlin has insisted that this revival should include the removal of Western sanctions on Russian Agricultural Bank and other financial institutions involved in global food and fertilizer trade.
Von der Leyen reiterated that, while the EU supports peace efforts, the lifting of sanctions would only be considered once a stable and lasting resolution is in place. She also highlighted the need for "security guarantees" for Ukraine and a robust defense industrial base within the EU to ensure lasting peace.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, originally brokered by the UN and Türkiye in 2022, aimed to facilitate the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products in exchange for some Western sanctions being lifted on Russian exports. However, Russia withdrew from the deal a year later, citing the West’s failure to meet its obligations.
Despite facing heavy sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that Russia's economy has grown by 4.1% in 2024, surpassing expectations. He also warned Russian businesses not to expect a full removal of the sanctions, describing them as part of a long-term strategic pressure campaign by the West.
