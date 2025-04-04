Baku To Host 6Th Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission Meeting And Business Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Moldova joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, along with a business forum, will take place in Baku on April 11, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, preparations for the event were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Esaulenko.

The two sides explored ways to expand the legal and contractual framework for cooperation in agriculture, increase trade in agricultural and food products, and promote the transfer of modern agricultural technologies. They also discussed launching experimental programs in scientific research and education within the sector.

Additionally, both parties exchanged views on broader cooperation prospects in energy, transport, education, tourism, and other fields, including signed agreements and potential future deals.