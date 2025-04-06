Barca Play Out Draw With Betis To Extend La Liga Lead After Madrid Lose

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 6 (IANS) FC Barcelona extended its lead at the top of La Liga to four points over Real Madrid, but missed the chance to give an almost definitive statement in the title race after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Betis.

Gavi put Barca ahead in the seventh minute after an assist from Ferran Torres, but Natan's powerful header from a 17th-minute corner leveled the score for Betis.

Barcelona controlled most of the ball after the break, but the team playing its fourth game in 10 days lacked its usual sharpness in the Betis penalty area, while Betis also defended well to strengthen its case for a place in next season's Champions League, reports Xinhua.

Earlier in the day, Real Madrid was stunned by a 2-1 defeat at home to Valencia.

Vinicius Jr saw an early penalty saved by Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili after a very harsh decision by referee Cuadra Fernandez after Kylian Mbappe went down very easily.

Mouctar Diakhaby powered home a penalty that Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez could do nothing to save.

Vinicius leveled from close range after a cross from Jude Bellingham five minutes into the second half and Mbappe saw Mamardashvili make another excellent save, before Valencia caught Madrid flat-footed in the 94th minute with Hugo Duro scoring another header after a counter-attack.

There was still time for Mamardashvili to make another save in the 96th minute when Antonio Rudiger found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper after a long ball found him unmarked.

Celta fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Mallorca, with Fer Lopez scoring a magnificent winner after Alfonso Gonzalez had cancelled out Martin Valjent's 17th-minute opener for the home side.

Alaves' survival hopes got an important boost thanks to Carlos Vicente's 61st-minute goal that assured a 1-0 win away over Girona.

Girona dominated possession and had more shots in the game, but some wayward finishing meant they only managed one effort on target in the 90th minute.

On Friday night Espanyol took a big step towards salvation with a 4-0 win away to Rayo Vallecano in what was its best display of the season.