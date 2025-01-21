Tech Mahindra Solidifies Its Position Among The Top 10 Global IT Services Brands In The Annual Brand Finance Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company is among the Top 5 gainers in Brand Strength with its highest ever brand strength score so far

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has been recognized among the Top 10 strongest IT Services brands globally and the 'Top 5 Gainers' in Brand Strength Index score by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand evaluation firm indicating a sustained brand building effort. Tech Mahindra showcased an impressive growth of 9.4% YoY, improving its brand value to $3.4 billion in 2025. Tech Mahindra's BSI (Brand Strength Index) moved up from 73.4 in 2024 to 77.3 in 2025, and its brand rating improved from AA rating to AA+. This is the highest ever BSI score achieved by Tech Mahindra in the Brand Finance rankings so far.

Tech Mahindra has been consistently strengthening its brand positioning with the launch of its Scale at SpeedTM promise that has been resonating with customers across the globe. The organization has aligned its brand promise to the dual imperatives of scale and speed, bringing together the influence of both Tech Mahindra and the larger Mahindra Group.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra , said, "This is a remarkable win for the brand Tech Mahindra. It reflects the effectiveness of our brand narrative of 'Scale at Speed TM' and its alignment with rapidly evolving market needs. It is testament of our journey to deliver future-proof solutions, leveraging emerging technologies like GenAI, while staying anchored to our Rise pillars. Each action is a drop in the ocean of effort to create a world that is equal, future-ready, with sustainability at the core."

Over the last year, Tech Mahindra's brand activation has enabled significant on-ground impact with the launch of multiple brand initiatives that include launching a new website, introducing a new marketing tech stack and streamlining the marketing function to simplify operations and delivery. Tech Mahindra has also strengthened its partnership with Mahindra Racing , the greenest team in motorsport and the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Further, with the roaring success of the second season of the Global Chess League (GCL) in London last year, the organization is preparing for the third season.

David Haigh, CEO & Chairman, Brand Finance, said, "Under the visionary leadership of CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi, Tech Mahindra is undergoing a remarkable transformation, reigniting growth in both financial performance and brand value. The company's brand value saw a notable 9% year-over-year increase, reaching $3.4 billion, securing its position among the top 10 strongest IT services brands globally. This resurgence underscores Tech Mahindra's strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, with an ambitious goal to grow the sector's revenue contribution from 16% to 25% by March 2027. Moreover, Tech Mahindra's recent sponsorship efforts around the Global Chess League underscores their dedication to innovation and strategic thinking. This initiative aligns seamlessly with their core brand values, while also boosting global recognition and fostering greater engagement on a worldwide scale."

Tech Mahindra has also deepened its partnership ecosystem with several initiatives around modernizing the workplace, enhancing business transformations, delivering enterprise solutions that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI)/GenAI. The organization is also committed to democratize technologies like GenAI further, building sovereign LLMs with projects like Project Indus that are being taken to the world. There is a significant focus on deepening Tech Mahindra's identified strengths - a unique combination of engineering capabilities with a strong IP play, network services, and software services, and investments around industry-specific platforms.

Tech Mahindra is well positioned to further integrate sustainability with digital transformation, reflected by its strong performance in this year's ranking. It has consecutively been positioned as the top IT company, ranking at number 1 in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the IT Services Sector in India, and number 2 globally.

