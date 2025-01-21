The Biocircular Materials Alliance Initiated By Spiber Welcomes New Partners Including Stella Mccartney And Publishes Its First Progress Report

"Seeing such a diverse group of organizations align and collaborate toward a shared goal is truly inspiring. What began as a vision has grown into a dynamic, collaborative effort with strong momentum for real, societal-level change to create a circular future." - Kenji Higashi, Spiber Inc. Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Director of the Alliance Steward Team

"Stella McCartney is proud to partner with the BioCircular Materials Alliance, driving the industry towards a circular future. The accomplishments highlighted in the Alliance's first Progress Report demonstrate significant progress in creating a regenerative bioeconomy, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation in achieving societal-level change. We look forward to working with this groundbreaking initiative." - Stella McCartney brand

The Alliance is proud to announce the release of its first ever Progress Report , which highlights key milestones achieved in 2024. This includes the collaborative development of an Action Plan, which sets the stage to drive the industry toward a circular bioeconomy-where bio-based waste is transformed into new, regenerative materials-through shared knowledge, actionable data, and industry-wide collaboration.

The Progress Report also highlights the creation of the first version of the Materials BioCircularity Database and the progress made in developing the Alliance's Product Design Guidelines. These tools will serve as comprehensive resources explaining how various combinations of materials and chemical treatments impact the compatibility of resulting products with the biocircular recycling systems.

The Materials BioCircularity Database is an emerging tool designed to help industry players make informed choices about the selection of fibers, dyes, and chemicals used in their products to optimize them for biocircularity. While still in its early stages, initial datasets have been compiled and the Database is set to evolve into a critical resource for guiding more sustainable product design. The Product Design Guidelines will serve to help industry players understand how material and chemical combinations affect compatibility with biocircular recycling systems. Insights from the growing Database will inform these guidelines, and the Alliance is planning to have an initial draft completed in 2026.

"Fashion for Good is pleased to be collaborating with Spiber and the other BioCircular Materials Alliance Members such as Kering; a founding Alliance Member and a Fashion for Good partner. Finding solutions for different waste feedstocks that currently have no pathways i.e: recycling is vital to help solve the textile waste crisis. We look forward to contributing our expertise on topics such as the Materials Circularity Database that could help steer the industry towards making better design choices to enable bio-circularity." - Maria Arroyo I Bacete, Fashion for Good Innovation Manager

In tandem with the Progress Report, the Alliance is proud to launch its official website, . The website will serve as a central hub for updates on the Alliance's activities, providing access to resources like the Progress Report, the Materials BioCircularity Database, and the Product Design Guidelines, as well as information on membership opportunities.

The BioCircular Materials Alliance continues to champion innovation, foster collaboration, and pave the way for a regenerative future in textiles. We urge brands, manufacturers, industry organizations, and policymakers to join us in building a biocircular future.