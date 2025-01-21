Atos Digital Workplace Experience Engagement platform enhances user support with Espressive's Barista Conversational AI solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Atos Digital Workplace Experience Engagement enhances user support with Espressive's Barista Conversational AI solution

Employees receive immediate, customized IT support through consumer-like engagement channels

Paris, France – January 21, 2025 – Atos today announces the successful integration of Espressive Barista, a GenAI-based Conversational agent into its Digital Workplace Experience Engagement platform. This new feature enables employees to receive instant, personalized, and seamless IT support through consumer-like engagement channels, accessible anywhere, anytime, and from any device.

In today's workplace, the expectations from IT support have heightened. Hyper-personalization, accessibility, immediate request fulfillment, and issue resolution, all in a conversational experience, have become standard requirements.

Thanks to Atos and Espressive, employees can engage in natural conversation interactions with a GenAI-powered digital assistant. Espressive Barista Conversational AI helps first-line support agents by providing 24/7 support and decreasing mean time to resolution (MTTR) through automation. This enables agents to allocate more time to higher level issues.

Atos and Espressive signed a partnership agreement a year ago. Since then, over 200,000+ Barista licenses have been enabled across various Atos' Digital Workplace customers, resulting in up to 50% of IT support cases solved at the conversational AI level. Due to its success, customers are now expanding Barista beyond IT to include HR and other departments.

By embedding Espressive Barista's conversational AI capabilities and advanced automation, Atos takes the personalization of services delivered by its Digital Experience Engagement platform even further. This strategic move reinforces Atos' commitment to building a human-centric digital workplace, aimed at transforming the end-user experience, minimizing downtime, and boosting employee performance. This also highlights Atos' proficiency in incorporating AI-powered technologies and automating workflows to provide intuitive, seamless services for employees in the workplace.

With this partnership, Atos' customers can fast-track a generative AI-based virtual agent into the hands of their employees. Barista leverages best in class technology to solve employee issues-including pre-built automations like password reset, retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to locate answers in enterprise knowledge, and safe access to live web answers. Employees only need to remember Barista to get the help they need, resulting in increased employee productivity and a better employee experience.

Leon Gilbert, Senior Vice President Digital Workplace Atos , said:“We appreciate the positive feedback from our clients regarding our partnership with Espressive, as we strive to develop ever more human centric digital workplace platforms supported by the right processes and technologies. Espressive's Gen-AI conversational capabilities alleviate common IT challenges for employees, enabling them to resolve issues more efficiently, save valuable time, and focus on their core responsibilities.”

Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive , said:“At Espressive, we understand that the key to a successful digital workplace is providing employees with immediate, intuitive, and personalized support through conversational experiences that feel effortless. Our partnership with Atos has not only enabled us to scale these capabilities globally but also demonstrates the power of combining Conversational AI with Atos' innovative Digital Workplace platform to elevate employee satisfaction and efficiency. Together, we're redefining how IT support operates by turning traditional challenges into seamless solutions.”

Atos provides end-to-end employee experience solutions through digital collaboration and productivity tools, as well as intelligent customer care services. In March 2024, Gartner continued to position Atos as a Leader in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) for the eighth consecutive year.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | ... | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in automating digital workplace assistance and a 2024 Forrester Leader, is transforming how employees across IT, HR, finance, and other departments receive help by delivering an exceptional conversational experience. Espressive Barista, the company's GenAI-based virtual agent, acts as a service agent, combining the best of human interaction with advanced artificial intelligence. Barista automates the resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that achieve employee adoption rates of 80% to 85% and reduce help desk call volumes by 50% to 70%. Espressive is backed by Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Visit for more information.

Attachment

Atos Digital Workplace Experience Engagement platform enhances user support with Espressive's Barista AI solution