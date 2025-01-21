Smart Textiles For Military Market Growth, Demand & Top Companies By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Smart textiles are intelligent textile structures or fabrics that can sense and react to environmental stimuli, which may be mechanical, thermal, chemical, biological, or magnetic. Smart textiles are increasingly incorporated into service ecosystems beyond the horizontal textile value chain. Because of this, it is projected that smart textiles' material and tangible properties will be broadened to incorporate intangible qualities from services, such as the ability to track and store data and change a material's functionality over time. Smart textiles are frequently used by army authorities worldwide. Textile-based materials improved with nanotechnology and electronics are heavily utilized to produce technologically advanced military outfits and materials. Armed people can complete tasks with fewer tools and loads, thanks to smart technologies.

Market Dynamics Growing Defense Budgets and Military Modernization Initiatives Drives the Global Market

The growing hegemonism, unilateralism, and power politics that have fueled numerous global crises due to the fundamental changes in the worldwide strategic environment have jeopardized the structure of international security systems. The vagueness of territorial claims between various countries, like in the case of Saudi Arabia and Iran in the Middle East during the Cold War, is one of the critical reasons for unsettling the geopolitical environment. The most common government approach to increasing national security is to increase military spending. Military giants like the US, UK, China, France, Australia, and India have focused on enhancing their armed forces' technological prowess. The armed forces are working on several modernization efforts to ensure that the current defensive equipment is combat-ready. These programs are now funded in part by increased defense spending.

Ongoing Evolution of Textile and Manufacturing Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Fundamentally, producing technical textiles involves many innovative yarn systems and techniques. Depending on the purpose for which they are intended, smart fabrics integrate technology and fibers. These fibers include conductive yarns and polymers, shape memory polymers, encapsulated phase change materials, fiber optics, microelectronics, and sensors. Designers and engineers were motivated by the development of micro-electric systems to combine electricity with clothing, transforming the textile industry and opening the door for creating smart textiles. Smart textiles will soon be able to see, hear, sense, communicate, store energy, adjust the temperature, monitor your health, change color, and more, thanks to fibers and yarns, flexible integrated circuits, LEDs, and sensors. Adding conductive polymers to photovoltaic fibers is a crucial step toward developing textile-based solar cells. A functioning photovoltaic fiber has been made by Konarka Technologies Inc., a pioneer in developing and marketing power polymers that harvest light energy.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.74% during the forecast period. In response to the innovation and quick uptake of smart wearable technologies, the Asia-Pacific defense industry is gradually devoting significant human, material, and financial resources to integrating smart wearable technology into the military and developing a military strategy for smart wearable device systems. The early test results of a newly developed artificial cloaking skin, which enables soldiers to successfully blend in during the day and avoid being spotted by thermal cameras at night, have been published by researchers from South Korea. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) anticipates implementing smartwatches to track its training program by 2022. With the use of smartwatches, instructors can monitor cadet vitals in real-time, which is expected to improve the safety and efficiency of the present training regimen.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.12%during the forecast period. The British Army is searching for quick fixes to improve service members' deployability and general health using data science and technology. The objective is to provide indicators and warnings before harm, enabling early intervention and injury prevention, using useful sensors, and aiding data processing. The three areas of focus are noise-induced hearing loss, environmental injury (heat and cold), and musculoskeletal injury (MSKI) (NIHL). TNIITochMash, a significant weapon designer and manufacturer for the Russian military and MVD Internal Troops, and Ros Electronics, a notable Russian electronics manufacturer, have unveiled a new active camouflage textile that offers extreme scalability and can even be used on tanks and other military equipment.

Key Highlights



The global smart textiles military market size was valued at USD 413.15 million in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 521.15 million in 2025 to USD 3340.31 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 26.14% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product type, the global smart textiles for military market is bifurcated into camouflage, energy harvest, temperature monitoring and control, protection and mobility, health monitoring, and diagnostics. The temperature monitoring and control segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.76% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.74% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global smart textiles for military market's major key players are Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV, W.L. Gore and Associates Inc., Milliken and Company, SchoellerTextil AG, Dupont de Nemours Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Bebop Sensors, Noble Biomaterials Inc., and BAE Systems PLC.

Recent Developments



In March 2022, W. L. Gore & Associates of the United States unveiled the first Gore-Tex stretch fabric technology for military rain jackets. In May 2022, the Australian Department of Defence started the rollout of the Royal Australian Navy's new maritime uniform. This uniform was developed by partnering with Workwear Group, Melbourne, and Bruck Textiles Group and is incorporated with inherent fire-retardant properties within the fabric.

Segmentation

By Type



Passive smart textile Active/ultra-smart textiles



Camouflage

Energy Harvesting and Thermo Electricity

Temperature Monitoring and Control

Protection and Mobility

Health Monitoring and Diagnostics Others



Military & Defense

Building & Construction

Automotive

Sport & Fitness

Medical

Entertainment Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

By ApplicationsBy End UserBy Regions