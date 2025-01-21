Palestinian, UN officials talk about relief plan for Gaza

(MENAFN) Palestinian Prime Mohammad Mustafa met with Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, on Monday to discuss a government-led relief plan for the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.



The prime minister’s office announced that Mustafa outlined the decision to establish an emergency operations room dedicated to Gaza. The operations room aims to enhance relief efforts, ensure the provision of essential services, and prepare for managing the enclave’s crossings.



Kaag affirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting Gaza by offering all available resources and strengthening coordination between UN agencies and Palestinian institutions, the statement added.



This meeting follows the implementation of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza on Sunday, which temporarily halted Israel’s devastating military campaign in the enclave.



The three-phase deal includes a prisoner exchange, sustained calm, and plans for a permanent truce, alongside the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



Local health officials report that nearly 47,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, with over 110,700 injured during Israel’s offensive, which has been widely condemned as genocidal.

