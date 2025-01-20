Duke Energy Prepares For Sustained Freezing Temperatures In The Carolinas Offers Ways Customers Can Save Energy And Money

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Polar Vortex expected to bring several days of below freezing temperatures Company also shares reminders on ways to save and money as temperatures drop this week; b-roll of energy-saving tips available here

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is continuing to monitor forecasts and preparing for sustained freezing temperatures this week across the Carolinas. Temperatures could dip to the single digits in some areas.

Ways to save energy and money as temperatures drop

Duke Energy is here to help our customers take control of their energy use and save money through no-cost, low-cost energy efficiency tips.

Low- to no-cost energy-saving tips



Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the more you can save.

Change your air filter and schedule regular maintenance for your heating systems. Maintaining your heating systems can help increase efficiency.

Leave drapes or blinds open on the sunny side of the home to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter to push warm air back down into the room.

Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping to save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.

Get personalized energy usage alerts

Let usage alerts take the stress out of managing energy use. Get notified when you reach your personalized limit, so you're able to make changes and find ways to save before the bill arrives.

The Duke Energy app can also provide daily and hourly usage information, so you can see your unique patterns.

By having a smart meter and an email address on file, customers are automatically enrolled to receive usage alerts that show how much electricity they are using and how much it may cost in time to adjust. Sign in to your online account or create one here .

Get more tips, learn about incentives and sign up for usage alerts and other tools to save money at duke-energy/WinterEnergySavings .

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

