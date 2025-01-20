Trump To Sign 10 Executive Orders On Immigration Day One

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump plans to issue sweeping executive orders on immigration after his inauguration on January 20, 2025. The incoming administration aims to reshape America's immigration policies drastically.



Trump's team outlined their intentions during a pre-inaugural call with reporters. The new administration will declare a national emergency at the southern border.



This move will allow for military deployment to assist with border enforcement. Trump plans to restart of the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico frontier.



The president-elect intends to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy. This requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. court hearings. Trump also aims to end the "catch and release" practice of releasing migrants pending asylum hearings.



Another controversial proposal involves ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. This would challenge long-standing interpretations of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.







Legal experts expect such a move to face immediate court challenges. Trump's team announced plans to suspend refugee admissions for at least four months.

Trump's Immigration Policy Shift

This echoes similar actions taken during his first term in office. The administration also wants to eliminate certain Temporary Protected Status designations. The president-elect promises to launch extensive deportation campaigns.



He claims these efforts will target millions of undocumented immigrants currently in the United States . Critics worry about the potential for family separations and community disruptions.



Trump's approach represents a stark contrast to the Biden administration's policies. While Biden focused on creating legal pathways for migration, Trump emphasizes enforcement and deterrence.



This shift aligns with his campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration. The proposed actions could have significant economic impacts. Some analysts suggest reducing legal immigration might lead to labor shortages in certain sectors.



Others argue stricter policies could slow economic growth. Trump's immigration agenda faces potential obstacles. Legal challenges are likely for many proposed actions.



Cooperation from state and local governments may also prove difficult in some areas. Public opinion on these issues remains divided. Recent polls show Americans split on mass deportation efforts. Party affiliation strongly influences views on immigration policy.



As Trump prepares to take office, immigrant communities brace for major policy shifts. Advocacy groups promise to fight what they see as cruel or unjust policies. The coming months will likely see intense debates over the future of American immigration policy.

MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109110143