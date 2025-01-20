Shielding Fauci And Jan 6 Committee: Biden’S Final Act

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant and unprecedented move, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to several high-profile figures on January 20, 2025. This act came just hours before Donald Trump's inauguration as the next president.



Biden pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 committee. He also pardoned Capitol officers who testified before the committee.



Biden claimed these pardons aim to protect individuals from potential retaliation by the incoming administration. However, critics see it as a desperate attempt to shield leftist allies from accountability.



The pardons highlight the growing divide between the left and right in American politics. The outgoing president's actions reflect broader concerns among Democrats about Trump's return to power.



Many on the left fear investigations into their conduct during the previous administration. They worry Trump will expose their efforts to undermine his presidency and manipulate public opinion.







Biden's pardons may backfire by drawing more attention to these individuals' actions. Fauci faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting public health guidance. Milley drew controversy for his communications with Chinese officials during Trump's tenure.

Pardons and Political Tensions

The January 6 committee members pursued what many viewed as a partisan investigation. Their work aimed to pin blame on Trump for the Capitol riot. However, questions remain about security failures and the committee's selective use of evidence.



These pardons suggest the left recognizes its vulnerability as power changes hands. They fear scrutiny of their methods to oppose Trump and advance progressive policies. The move indicates anxiety about what may come to light under the new administration.



Trump campaigned on promises to investigate alleged abuses of power by Democrats. He pledged to expose what he calls the "deep state" working against his agenda. Biden 's preemptive pardons may fuel Trump's narrative of a corrupt establishment protecting itself.



The left's defensive posture contrasts with their previous calls for transparency and accountability. Critics argue Democrats only favor oversight when it targets their opponents. The pardons may be seen as an admission of wrongdoing, despite Biden's claims to the contrary.



This action follows Biden's earlier pardon of his son Hunter, which also generated controversy. Critics viewed it as hypocritical given Biden's previous statements, while supporters argued it was understandable given the political climate.



As the presidency changes hands, these pardons highlight ongoing tensions in American politics and raise questions about the use of executive power in a polarized environment

MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109110141