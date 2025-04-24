Gajendra Verma On ‘Udantashtari’: Wanted To Push The Boundaries Of Hindi Pop

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter and music producer Gajendra Verma has released the music video for his latest track 'Udantashtari' and said that with the track he wanted to push the boundaries of Hindi pop.

Gajendra said:“With Udantashtari, is my personal favourite and I wanted to push the boundaries of Hindi pop-something playful, groovy, and visually wild. It's more than a song; it's an alternate universe where sound and imagination collide. And honestly, I fell in love with the word itself-it's weird, wonderful, and perfect for the vibe.”

Udantashtari, which is a celebration of pop culture, gaming nostalgia, and funk-infused Hindi music, dropped as an audio release in August 2024 under DroomMusic, is directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar.

The music video transports viewers into a stylised video game universe where Gajendra plays the lead, thrown into a fantastical quest triggered by a mysterious console gifted to him by an Asian woman. What follows is a high-energy journey through surreal fantasy levels, each featuring its own unique aesthetic and a lead female character from a different part of the world.

With comic-style visuals, vibrant colors, and dynamic choreography, Udantashtari feels like watching a retro arcade game. The video was shot in Bangkok, combining live-action with heavy VFX and stylised animation.

Gajendra is known for emotional chartbusters like Tera Ghata, Mann Mera, and Tera Hi Rahun. Sirsa, Haryana, and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the singer's breakthrough came with the release of "Emptiness (Tune Mere Jaana)" in 2010.

The song, which was associated with a fictional story, became widely circulated online. Following this, he released several tracks, including "Phir Suna," "Mann Mera," and "Ik Kahani.”

He released his album“Good Vibes Only” in 2024, featuring eight tracks that blend elements of Pop, R&B, Funk, and Synth Wave.

The music video of Udantashtari is now live on YouTube and streaming across platforms.