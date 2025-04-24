Pahalgam Attack: Will Avenge Every Drop Of Blood, Says Raj CM After Paying Tributes To Neeraj Udhwani

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday the country will avenge every drop of blood shed in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 tourists, including Neeraj Udhwani (33) of Jaipur.

CM Sharma paid his floral tributes to the mortal remains of Udhwani, which reached the city Wednesday night.

“This is a heart-wrenching tragedy. The culprits behind this heinous act will not be spared," CM Sharma stated.

"The entire nation stands united in anger and sorrow. We will avenge every drop of blood that was shed in this attack,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, calling for stricter actions and tougher decisions to combat terrorism.

“The people are extremely disturbed and angry. Hard decisions have already been taken, and even tougher ones will follow if necessary,” CM Sharma said.

"Amid security concerns, some tough decisions have already been taken. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended. This is the need of the hour...The sentiments of our countrymen must be respected, and national security will always come first,” he said.

People gathered in large numbers to pay their respects, and queues formed outside the residence of Neeraj Udhwani, who was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam.

Offering condolences, an official added,“I pray to God to give strength and support to Neeraj's family in this unimaginable time of grief.”

Neeraj's last rites will be held at the Jhalana crematorium in Jaipur, with state leaders and local citizens present in solidarity.

The nation continues to grieve the loss of an innocent life to terror, and pledges to stand strong against such cowardly acts. Strong reactions have poured in from across the state and the country. Leaders and citizens alike have condemned the attack, calling it a barbaric act that has shaken the nation.

Many senior leaders like Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekahwat, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, state Ministers Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore, former CM Ashok Gehlot, among many others, expressed their condolences and paid tributes.