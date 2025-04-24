Gautam Gambhir Files Police Complaint After Receiving Death Threats

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) India men's cricket head coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after he received the death threats.

The threat came just one day after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives and left several injured.

"As we spoke, please find below the "Threat Mails" received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex- MP) Head Coach Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the F.l.R accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," PS to Gambhir wrote in a mail to Rajender Nagar SHO and DCP central.

Following the horrific incident, Gambhir paid condolences for the deceased and said, "India will strike back".

"Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," Gambhir wrote on X.

Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

This is not the first instance when Gambhir received a death threat. Back in 2021, the former cricketer received similar death threats.

He then approached Delhi Police and security was beefed up outside his Rajendra Nagar residence.

Gambhir was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi on a BJP ticket in 2019. But he quit politics ahead of the 2024 general election.

While announcing his decision, Gambhir requested BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him of the political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," Gambhir had posted on X.

Gambhir played for India at the international level for 15 years, before announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018.

More details awaited.