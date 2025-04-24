Pahalgam Attack: PM Package Govt Employees In Kashmir Asked To Work From Home

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) As a precautionary measure following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, the authorities have directed the government employees engaged under the PM's rehab package to work from home till April 27 in Kashmir

Orders issued initially by the district education officer, Baramulla, were later circulated by officials in other districts of the Valley asking PM package employees to work from home till April 27 and not attend their places of posting.

PM's rehab package was announced by the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to abandon their homes under threats from the terrorists in the 1990s.

The decision to allow the PM package government employees to work from home comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

A massive operation to trace and hunt down the terrorists is underway. The operation is tech-assisted using drones, helicopters, surveillance electronic equipment and sniffer dogs.

India has reacted to Pakistan-sponsored and directed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed by the two countries in 1960.

The Attari border crossing point has been shut. The staff at India's High Commission in Pakistan has been brought down to 30 per cent.

All Pakistani nationals presently in India have been directed to vacate within 48 hours, and military attachés at the Pakistani High Commission in India have been declared persona non grata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday. He condoled the loss of their dear ones and assured them that the blood of the innocents spilt by the terrorists would be avenged.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed security forces to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre to justice at all costs and spare no effort to hunt them down.