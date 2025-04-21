Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Commerce Minister, Newly Appointed Capital Markets Board

2025-04-21 08:07:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received the Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel Al-Askar accompanied with the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority, Imad Tifoni.
Vice Chairman Rayan Mohammad Al-Zaid, and members Tariq Abdulatif Shehab, Hessa Abdulaziz Al-Roumi, and Thamer Nabil Al-Nusf also attended the reception on the occasion of their appointment in the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority. (end)
