Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Evening Thunderstorms Expected - Met.

2025-04-21 03:08:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Thunderstorms and scattered rain, accompanied by strong winds, are expected to reduce horizontal visibility in parts of the country Monday evening, according to the Meteorological Department.
Dherar Al-Ali, acting director of the department, told KUNA that wind speeds may exceed 50kmph, stirring dust and likely lowering visibility, particularly in open areas.
Al-Ali also noted that sea waves are expected to reach heights of up to six feet. (pickup previous)
