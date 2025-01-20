Donald Trump Sworn In As 47Th US President, Promises Bold Reforms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald took the oath of office as the 47th U.S. president inside the Capitol Rotunda. He pledged to push executive power, deport millions, target enemies, and redefine America's global role. Vice President JD Vance also took his oath.

The swearing-in ceremony, traditionally held on the Capitol's West Lawn, was moved indoors due to frigid weather. After the oath, Trump planned to deliver an inaugural address, outlining his vision for the next four years.

Trump promised immediate executive actions on immigration, energy, and tariffs. This echoes his 2017 inaugural address, which evoked“American carnage” and set the tone for his first term's bold, divisive policies.

The inaugural festivities began Sunday, with Trump's family and allies attending events in Washington. He concluded with a campaign-style rally, pledging to act with“historic speed” to end what he termed“American decline.”

At a“victory rally” in Capitol One Arena, Trump energized his supporters with promises of swift reforms. Earlier that day, he honored fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

In his inaugural speech, Trump declared the start of a“Golden Age of America.” He assured Americans he would always put“America first,” vowing sweeping changes and an end to America's global decline.

Trump recounted surviving an assassination attempt during the campaign when a bullet grazed his ear. He attributed his survival to divine purpose, declaring his mission to“make America great again” as unwavering.

Trump proclaimed January 20, 2025, as“Liberation Day.” He emphasized loyalty to the country, its Constitution, and God, promising to reclaim the Republic and restore America's greatness on the world stage.

Trump's inauguration reflects his determination to reshape America's political landscape. His bold rhetoric, paired with sweeping promises, suggests a presidency defined by decisive, controversial actions aimed at reversing perceived decline.

As Trump begins his term, the U.S. faces deep polarization. His leadership will be closely scrutinized as he attempts to balance ambitious reforms with the challenges of uniting a divided nation and restoring America's global influence.

