UAE Aid Ship Departs For Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Monday the departure of the sixth aid ship, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian assistance for Gaza strip, as part of "Chivalrous Knight 3" operation.

Emirati News Agency (WAM) stated that the aid is a generous contribution from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

WAM noted that the ship was secured through support provided by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, and Sharjah Charity International.

As part of the relief operation, the UAE has launched several initiatives, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, including establishing two field hospitals along with five automated bakeries.

Sending aid by sea, land, and air embodies the UAE's longstanding and unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, consistently providing all forms of humanitarian assistance to them. (end)

skm







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109110060