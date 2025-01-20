Kuwait SC Triumph Over Khaitan In 12Th Zain Football League

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC won against Khaitan on Monday during the 12th Zain Premier League, with a score of (2-1) in Nasser Al-Osaimi Stadium. Kuwait SC's score rose to 33 points, while Khaitan's remained stagnant with six points in eighth place. (end) sad

