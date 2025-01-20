Joint Special Forces Win Armed Forces Shooting Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shooting Championship 2024-25, organised by the Military Sports Federation, concluded with the participation of seven teams: Qatar Amiri Land Forces, Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, Qatar Amiri Air Force, Qatar Joint Special Forces, Qatar Military Force, Qatar Amiri Border Force Command, and the Non-Commissioned Officers Training Institute.

The championship included rifle, pistol and shotgun events and was won by the Joint Special Forces team.

Brigadier General Yousef Dasmal Al Kuwari, Chairman of the Military Sports Federation, crowned the winners and presented commemorative shields to the participating teams.

The championship was attended by a number of officers from the Qatari Armed Forces.