King Visits 400-Unit Mallaha Housing Project In Deir Alla

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Deir Alla King Abdullah II visited on Monday the Mallaha project in Deir Alla District in the central Jordan Valley, a Royal initiatives project that consists of 400 housing units.According to a royal court statement, the project extends over an area of approximately 355 dunums and includes a of roads and green spaces.Touring parts of the project, His Majesty listened to a briefing by of Public Works and Housing Mahir Abul Samen, who said the housing units provide a decent and stable life and a safe environment for residents of the area, which suffers from environmental challenges such as high soil salinity.According to Abul Samen, the first phase of the project cost about JD28 million, while the second phase includes the construction of 400 additional housing units, for which the infrastructure has been completed.Families benefiting from the first phase of the project were selected according to criteria determined by a governmental committee which covered housing conditions, the family's social situation, income level, and the number of family members.His Majesty also checked on robotics, artificial intelligence, and design training programmes held for youths at the Zaha Cultural Centre, which was established as part of the Royal initiatives.The King was briefed on a handicrafts and 3D printing workshop for women from the area, organised by the Zaha Cultural Centre in partnership with "Dhat Annetaqain" Society.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Balqa Governor Salman Najada accompanied His Majesty on the visit.