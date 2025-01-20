Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Add-On Child Seat For A Wheeled Suitcase (CNP-805)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an add-on seat for use with a wheeled suitcase that would allow a small child to easily ride along on the luggage," said an inventor, from East Hartford, Conn., "so I invented the CALYPSO JUMP. My design would be an extremely practical accessory for anyone with young children."

The invention provides a unique seat that would allow a youngster to ride on top of wheeled luggage. In doing so, it offers an alternative to carrying the child or pushing a stroller. As a result, it provides added convenience for parents. It also increases comfort and enjoyment for the child. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families with young children who travel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNP-805, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED