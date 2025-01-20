TN: CPI-M Secretary Urges Removal Of IIT-Madras Director Over ‘Gaumutra’ Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu CPI-M state secretary P. Shanmugham has urged the Union Education to dismiss V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, over his remarks promoting the purported medicinal benefits of cow urine (gaumutra).

Shanmugham criticised Kamakoti's comments, claiming that they could promote unscientific beliefs among the public. He warned that such statements from the head of a premier technical institution could undermine faith in scientific advancements and foster superstition.

Shanmugham remarked,“The actions and statements of Kamakoti make it increasingly difficult to differentiate between an IIT director and an RSS propagandist.”

He also referenced findings from researchers at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, who have reportedly stated that cow urine is harmful to health.

The CPI-M leader demanded Kamakoti's removal from his position as director and called for the withdrawal of his academic degrees, including his doctorate.

Shanmugham further accused Kamakoti of using his role at IIT-Madras to“advance RSS propaganda”, which he described as dangerous for the democratic environment of Tamil Nadu.

CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan also criticized Kamakoti's remarks, calling them irresponsible.

“At a time when modern science is making groundbreaking discoveries in medicine, it is unacceptable for someone in Kamakoti's position to promote unverified claims. The medicinal properties of cow urine have not yet been scientifically confirmed,” he stated.

The controversy arose after Kamakoti, during a public address on Pongal Day, praised the medicinal value of cow urine.

He cited the example of a Hindu sanyasi who reportedly recovered from a high fever after consuming it.

Kamakoti claimed,“Cow urine has antibacterial and antifungal properties. For digestive issues, IBS, and other illnesses, it serves as an effective medicine.”

His remarks sparked widespread criticism in the state with Congress leader Karti Chidambaram describing the comments as“peddling pseudoscience” and called them“most unbecoming” on social media platform X.

DMK spokesperson T.S. Elangovan suggested that Kamakoti should be reassigned to a medical college, saying,“Centre should transfer him to AIIMS instead of IIT.”

However, BJP state president K. Annamalai defended Kamakoti, stating,“It is unfortunate that a decorated academic and expert in AI and quantum computing is being criticised for following his dharma. Everyone has the right to practice their religion. I urge critics to respect the sanctity of institutions and cease protests.”