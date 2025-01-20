Amiri Diwan Thanks Those Who Expressed Condolences
1/20/2025 10:05:26 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir, sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the esteemed Al-Sabah family, the Amiri Diwan extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the honorable citizens and residents who offered their condolences for the passing of the late Sheikh Abdullah Rakan Nayef Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prays to Allah to reward them kindly, protect them from all harm, and that He grants the deceased His vast mercy. (end)
