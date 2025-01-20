Amiri Diwan Thanks Those Who Expressed Condolences

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- On behalf of the Amir, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the esteemed family, the Amiri Diwan extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the honorable citizens and residents who offered their condolences for the passing of the late Sheikh Abdullah Rakan Nayef Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Amiri Diwan prays to Allah to reward them kindly, protect them from all harm, and that He grants the deceased His vast mercy. (end)

