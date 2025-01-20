Musk ridicules US Treasury director`s tech-savviness

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has ridiculed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s computer skills following a report that her work computer, along with those of her aides, was hacked in early December. According to Bloomberg, the hack was attributed to a group exploiting a vulnerability in third-party contractor software, with the US blaming the attack on Chinese-backed hackers.



Musk, known for his sarcastic posts on social media X, mocked the incident by suggesting that Yellen's computer could easily be hacked by a "12-year-old script kiddie." He also humorously implied she might have fallen for a cryptocurrency scam email.



The hacker group behind the breach, known as "Silk Typhoon" or "UNC5221," has been linked to China, although Beijing denies involvement, calling the accusations baseless. Yellen is set to step down as Treasury Secretary soon, with Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, nominated to take over under the incoming Trump administration.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108546