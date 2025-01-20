At least 86 dead in Nigeria tanker explosion, dozens injured

(MENAFN) At least 86 people have been confirmed dead following a tanker explosion in Niger state, Nigeria, as reported by officials on Sunday.



The incident occurred early on Saturday when locals gathered to collect from a tanker truck carrying 60,000 liters (approximately 16,000 gallons) of gasoline, which had overturned near the town of Suleja. The truck ignited, and it is believed that those nearby were incinerated.



Hussaini Isah from Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told the Associated Press that 55 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in three hospitals in the Suleja area. He noted that the death toll could rise beyond the current 86 fatalities, adding, “Some victims were burnt beyond recognition. We can’t determine the exact number without forensic analysis.”



Abdullahi Baba-Arah, the director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed that the agency, in collaboration with local authorities from Gurara Local Government Area and volunteers, had conducted a mass burial between 5 p.m. and midnight.



MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109108520