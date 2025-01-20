Hamas Will Not Govern Gaza Again, Says Mike Waltz

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 19, 2025, Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor for President-elect Donald Trump, made a firm declaration regarding Hamas's future in Gaza.



He stated unequivocally that Hamas would never govern the region again. This assertion came during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," where Waltz emphasized the need for a decisive stance against the group.



Waltz's comments followed the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of intense conflict. The ceasefire, which took effect at 11:15 AM local time, marked a significant moment in a war that began on October 7, 2023.



That day, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of around 250 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to devastating consequences for Gaza.



Reports indicate that over 46,000 Palestinians have died since the war began. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with many residents displaced and living under severe conditions.







Waltz pointed out that Hamas's actions have only perpetuated suffering and instability in the region. The ceasefire agreement includes a phased release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Ceasefire Negotiations

The first phase involves Hamas releasing 33 hostages over six weeks, starting with three women on Day 1. In return, Israel will release at least 1,700 Palestinian prisoners. This arrangement aims to provide some relief to families affected by the prolonged conflict.



Waltz criticized any notion of negotiating with groups like Hamas, ISIS, or Al Qaeda. He argued that rewarding such organizations undermines efforts for peace and stability.



He stated that the Trump administration would support Israel in taking necessary actions if Hamas fails to adhere to the ceasefire terms. The ceasefire deal reflects broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.



The United States played a crucial role in facilitating negotiations alongside Qatar and Egypt. As Waltz noted, achieving normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia remains a priority for the incoming administration.



While some Israeli officials expressed skepticism about the ceasefire's effectiveness, Waltz reassured them of U.S. support for Israel's security measures. He acknowledged that any potential deal with Hamas must prioritize ending its governance in Gaza.



As the situation evolves, both sides face challenges in ensuring compliance with the ceasefire terms. The international community watches closely as negotiations continue to unfold.



In short, the future of Gaza hangs in balance as leaders navigate complex political landscapes and strive for lasting peace amidst ongoing tensions.

