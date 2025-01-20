Catking Cattery Achieves Prestigious TICA And CFA Certifications

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Raising the Standard of Feline Care in Canada

Toronto, Canada, 20th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , CatKing Cattery, a premier breeder of British Shorthair and British Longhair cats, has proudly earned certifications from both The International Cat Association (TICA) and the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA). These globally recognized certifications underscore CatKing Cattery's unwavering commitment to excellence in feline care and responsible breeding practices.

“Achieving TICA and CFA certifications is a milestone that reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence in feline care and breeding,” said a representative at CatKing Cattery.“It's our promise to provide families with healthy, well-socialized kittens that bring happiness to their homes.”

As a legally registered corporation in Ontario, CatKing Cattery has always prioritized its cats' health, well-being, and temperament. Achieving these prestigious certifications highlights the cattery's adherence to the highest breeding and care standards, cementing its reputation as a trusted name for cat enthusiasts in Canada and beyond.

“These certifications reflect our dedication to ethical breeding practices and our love for our feline companions,” said a CatKing Cattery spokesperson.“from rigorous health testing and socialization to ethical breeding practices, we strive to provide families with kittens that are not only beautiful but also healthy, friendly, and ready to become cherished members of their homes. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar for feline care and to remain a trusted name for cat lovers in Canada.”

The TICA and CFA certifications recognize CatKing Cattery's commitment to producing kittens that meet the highest breed standards. Every kitten undergoes rigorous health screenings, including genetic testing for common hereditary conditions such as PKD and PRA-PD. This ensures that every feline leaving the cattery is healthy and genetic disorders-free. Additionally, CatKing Cattery provides a lifetime genetic disease warranty and a comprehensive after-sales support system, offering clients peace of mind as they welcome their new pets.

Beyond health and breeding, CatKing Cattery focuses on socializing its kittens to ensure they are well-mannered, friendly, and ready to adapt to their forever homes. The cattery's approach to feline care has earned it accolades from governing bodies like TICA and CFA and countless satisfied pet owners who value the support and guidance of CatKing Cattery.

From its state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet local by-laws to its outstanding performance in international cat competitions, CatKing Cattery continues to set the benchmark for feline care and breeding standards. Families across Canada, including Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, have come to trust CatKing Cattery for their exceptional British Shorthair and British Longhair kittens.

About CatKing Cattery

CatKing Cattery is a leading breeder of British Shorthair and British Longhair cats based in Toronto, Canada. With a focus on health, temperament, and beauty, they provide families with friendly and well-socialized kittens. Certified by TICA and CFA, CatKing Cattery follows ethical breeding practices and ensures every kitten is raised with care. Committed to quality and lifelong support, CatKing Cattery has become a trusted name for cat lovers across Canada.

