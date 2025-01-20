Davis Cup Finals Post Event Business Analysis Report 2024: Broadcasters, Attendance, Ticketing And $11.88 Million Sponsorship Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Davis Cup Finals 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2024 Davis Cup Finals, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

In Italy, Jannik Sinner's decisive match against Tallon Griekspoor attracted around 4.5 million viewers. Movistar, the pay-tv broadcasters, agreed the rights to broadcast the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Spain, the hosts of the competition. The Tennis Channel, the pay-tv broadcasters, acquired the rights in multiple nations to the Davis Cup 2024 finals, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and USA. The group stages of the Davis Cup, which were played in September, also saw outstanding viewing figures. SRG-SSR recorded a remarkable 34% market share during the doubles match of the Switzerland vs Great Britain tie.

The 2024 Davis Cup Finals generated an estimated $11,885,000 in sponsorship revenue. The 16 brands which sponsored the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, partnered with the Davis Cup, therefore the partnership included the finals which took place in November 2024. UniCredit, the banking and financial services firm, have agreed the largest deal in terms of annual value across the 2024 Davis Cup Finals sponsors. the casino and sports betting platform, have agreed the third largest deal in terms of annual value. The deal primarily is with the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The winning team of the Davis Cup Final 2024 edition, Italy, took home approximately $2,678,571. The runners-up, the Netherlands, took home $1,607,143. The two losing semi-finalists, Australia and Germany, both pocketed $1,071,429, whilst the four team who were knocked out in the quarter-finals, Spain, Canada, United States, and Argentina, received $535.714. Group winners received a squad prize of $460,714, the group runners-up took home $412,500, while third place earns $375,000 and fourth place earns $358,929.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



Davis Cup Finals 2024 Broadcasters Across Europe

Davis Cup Finals 2024 Viewership Davis Cup Finals 2024 Broadcasters Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape



Davis Cup Finals 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Davis Cup Finals 2024 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Davis Cup Finals 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Davis Cup Finals 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown

6. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Junta de Andalucia

Comunitat Valenciana

ServiceNow

Evian

Pfizer

Haier

Cervezas Victoria

ATL Marine & Energy

MAPFRE

Dunlop

Quironsalud

Lexus

Joma UniCredit Group

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900