Moci Recalls 2025 Model Peugeot 3008, 5008 Vehicles

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Teyseer Motors, the authorised dealer of Peugeot vehicles, has announced a recall of Peugeot 3008 and 5008 manufactured in 2025. This recall is due to the risk of breakage in the front suspension ball joint bolts, which secure the left or right front ball joint to the lower front control arm. Such an issue could compromise vehicle control.

This action reflects the Ministry's ongoing efforts to ensure car dealers adhere to monitoring and repairing vehicle defects, thereby protecting consumer rights.

The Ministry confirmed that it will coordinate with the dealer to oversee maintenance and repair operations, as well as to communicate with customers to ensure the proper implementation of corrective measures for affected vehicles.

The Ministry urged all consumers to report any violations or breaches by contacting the Consumer Protection and Combatting Commercial Fraud, which receives complaints, suggestions and inquiries.