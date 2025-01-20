Ehsan Centre Unveils Sanadna Platform For Volunteer Work

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work affiliated with the of Social Development and Family, launched the“Sandna” for volunteer work, in cooperation with the international volunteer platform“Bevol”, with the aim of spreading the culture of voluntary work and enhancing cooperation between members of the Qatari society segments.

The“Sandna” platform aims to facilitate the participation of the elderly in volunteer and community activities, and to invest their rich experiences and knowledge in providing value-added services that contribute to the development of society.

The platform also seeks to enhance the values of positive participation and create renewed volunteer opportunities that enhance communication and interaction between generations, in a way that achieves sustainable development and enhances everyone's sense of belonging and community solidarity, as the platform works as an innovative link that brings together the elderly and the concerned parties in an environment that supports interaction and constructive cooperation.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Executive Director of Ehsan, Manal Ahmed Al Mannai stressed that the launch of the“Sandna” platform represents a pivotal step towards achieving the centre's vision of empowering the elderly and providing them with various forms of support.