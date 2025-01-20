(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have confirmed their collaboration on a new program. This development follows a meeting between Argentine President Javier Milei and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on Sunday.



Georgieva praised the meeting as "excellent" and reaffirmed support for President Milei's economic program . She highlighted progress in reducing inflation and organizing fiscal accounts. The IMF chief expressed optimism about Argentina's economic transformation, noting the elimination of deficit and rebounding growth.



An IMF team will travel to Argentina next week to expedite the new program. This initiative aims to settle Argentina's commitments to the organization, amounting to approximately $44.5 billion. The new agreement seeks to replace the existing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, which technically concluded on September 30 without an agreement on the ninth and tenth quarterly reviews.







Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo celebrated the meeting's outcome, emphasizing the trust between both parties. He remarked on the credibility built through unwavering commitment to agreed terms. This positive relationship marks a significant shift from the strained interactions of the past year.

Argentina and IMF Forge New Financial Accord

The new program represents a continuation of Argentina's financial commitments to the IMF, which originated in mid-2018 amid capital flight and dollar appreciation. It follows the March 2022 EFF agreement, which set goals primarily focused on correcting fiscal deficit and accumulating international reserves.



This development signals a potential turning point in Argentina's economic trajectory. The collaboration between the Milei administration and the IMF suggests a shared vision for addressing the country's financial challenges. As negotiations progress, the international community will closely watch the impact on Argentina's economic stability and growth prospects.

