Montreal Home Sales Surged 54% In December

Home sales in Montreal surged 54% higher year-over-year in December as buyers returned to the residential market.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says that home sales in Montreal totalled 3,193 in December, up 54.1% from 2,072 in December 2023.

December also marked the third consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in the Montreal of greater than 40%.

The median price for all types was also up year-over-year, led by a 13.5% gain in the price for a plex at $794,500.

The median price of a single-family home rose 8.4% in December to $580,000 and the median price of a condominium increased 7.2% to $419,550.

There were 2,724 new listings in Montreal at the end of 2024, up 10.9% from a year earlier. However, active listings for December dipped 0.8% compared with a year ago to 14,706.

For all of 2024, home sales in Montreal increased 20.5% from 2023, the highest level of activity since 2021.

With interest rates charged on home mortgages declining, it has sparked a resurgence of home buying in select markets across Canada, say analysts.









